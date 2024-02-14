Exclusively For Your Business Needs

 

Sibec is bringing together top club and fitness operators and owners with leading suppliers for exclusive networking opportunities and pre-scheduled 1-to-1 private meetings.  A relaxed, luxurious, intimate setting provides the perfect backdrop to meet, engage and do business with unprecedented ease, effectiveness, and speed.

 

  • Maximize out of the office time in focused meetings with key decision-makers
  • Cement deals at fresh outdoor networking sessions and receptions 
  • Dine with colleagues and make lasting relationships
  • Ask questions, learn about new products and services, indulge in opportunities that invigorate and move your business forward
The Sibec Experience

Why You Should Be Here

Benefits of Attending Sibec
Personalized and Pre-Scheduled Meetings
Maximize your time out of the office in focused one-on-one meetings.
Endless Relationship-Building Opportunities
Meet with industry colleagues to gain insights and share ideas.
Discover New Equipment and Services
Sibec is your best opportunity to meet with new companies entering the North American health & fitness market and connect with existing suppliers.
VIP Treatment
Sibec takes place in an exclusive venue away from the pressures of the office to maximize every moment spent at the event.
Engage and Learn
Keynotes and special industry sessions for engagement and education

Attend as a hosted buyer

Conduct serious business, network with your peers and build strategic relationships with suppliers

Attend as a supplier

Network with high-level sports, health and fitness industry decision-makers and grow your business

About Sibec

Learn more about this unique international event, designed to deliver maximum results

 